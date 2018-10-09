Get ahead in the business with Malaysiakini’s E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Summit

The event aims to foster a generation of young entrepreneurs who will innovate and transform the e-commerce landscape.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Malaysiakini’s E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Summit will gather business pioneers, educators, and young startup owners to herald in a new age of digital trade.

Business leaders from the likes of Alibaba, AirAsia, Lelong.my, and more will participate in panel discussions on the first day, covering topics such as mobile e-commerce and cloud solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

E-wallet app Boost will also host a talk on the trend of going cashless in daily transactions as merchants and consumers.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo will make a special appearance alongside Malaysiakini CEO Premesh Chandran to launch the event on its opening day.

The second day of the summit will see a plenary session focused on digital entrepreneurship followed by a panel discussion on women working in e-commerce.

The event runs from October 11 and October 12 at Palace of the Golden Horses and tickets can be secured via the Boost app.

Malaysiakini’s E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Summit is part of a series of events under Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018, a festival celebrating and uplifting the role of young people in Malaysia Baru.

Malay Mail is the co-official media partner for Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 organised by Malaysiakini and [email protected]

For more information, visit the Pesta Harapan Malaysia website.