‘Thin line’ between bribe and poll pledges, EC chair admits

Yesterday, independent candidate Stevie Chan (pic) lodged a police report accusing Anwar of trying to bribe voters with several of his promises including, among others, that he secured a five-star hotel and an airline training programme for the town. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Ahead of the Port Dickson by-election this weekend, Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Harun has conceded to the difficulty in clearly distinguishing between a candidate’s promise and outright bribery.

Azhar said in the “Let’s Talk” show on Astro Awani last night that candidates must be very careful when they make promises to voters, and told the public to be watchful and repost incidents they construed to be election offences.

“Essentially there shouldn’t be any distinction,” Azhar told host Sharaad Kuttan, when asked about the difference between Port Dickson candidate Kan Chee Yuen giving out free pens to voters and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim promising development projects for the constituency.

“But giving pens with the view to fish for votes, is an offence,” he added.

Last week, independent candidate Kan had bought 1,000 pens to give out to voters, reflecting his ballot logo of a pen. He cancelled the programme after the EC notified him that such a move would constitute an election offence.

Azhar said that previous court cases showed that an election promise may not be an offence “if it was made to everyone for the good of the whole constituency and without the intention to fish for votes.”

After Sharaad pointed out that all candidates are essentially “fishing for votes”, Azhar replied: “There is a very thin line between election offences and promise for development.”

Azhar said while it was the EC’s responsibility to remind candidates to campaign properly, he hoped the public can also be educated in such matters.

“The public is the biggest check and balance mechanism we have in all elections. They must be vigilant, aware of their rights, aware of what can and cannot be done.

“When confronted with alleged [offence] or sufficient facts, they have to lodge report to proper authority,” he said.

Yesterday independent candidate Stevie Chan lodged a police report accusing Anwar of trying to bribe voters with several of his promises including, among others, that he secured a five-star hotel and an airline training programme for the town.

Chan also pointed out that Anwar offered and claimed to sponsor a free online tuition classes for primary and secondary school students, in addition to attending a RM200,000 dinner in support of him and a free concert organised by among others Anwar’s fan club.

Polling for the Port Dickson by-election will be conducted on Saturday.