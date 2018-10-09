Early voters cast votes in PD

An Election Commission officer dips a military personnel’s finger in indelible ink during early voting for the Port Dickson by-election at the Army Basic Training Centre October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — Encouraged by the clear skies, registered early voters for the Port Dickson by-election turned up early at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) this morning to cast their votes.

Comprising mainly army personnel and their spouses, the voters arrived as early as 7 a.m at the Pusasda hangar, their faces glowing with excitement and determination as they prepared to make their voices heard.

At this polling centre, PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar was seen observing the army camp.

A total of 7,191 early voters are expected to vote at the three polling centres which opened at 8 a.m. today for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

Of these, 6,636 are armed forces personnel and their spouses who will vote at the Pusasda hangar and the PD Segenting Camp multipurpose hall, while 55 police personnel will do the same at the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters (IPD).

The three polling centres will have 13 streams, with 10 open until 5.30 p.m. while three in the Port Dickson IPD, at Camps A, B and C, will close at noon due to the small number of voters.

The PD by-election is a seven-cornered contest among PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Pakatan Harapan; Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS and five independent candidates — former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad; former personal aide of Anwar, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan; social media personality Stevie Chan Ken Leong; management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and a former lecturer of a private university, Lau Seck Yan.

The Port Dickson seat was vacated by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of PKR to enable Anwar to contest and become an MP.

The Port Dickson constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indians and two per cent others. — Bernama