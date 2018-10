A Pakistani resident withdrawing money from an ATM in Islamabad March 6, 2015. Pakistan has begun chasing wealthy tax-dodgers but revenue officials face huge challenges. — Reuters pic

NUSA DUA, Oct 9 — International Monetary Fund chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said this morning the fund has not been formally approached by Pakistan for financial assistance, and the country’s cooperation with China has both financial benefits and risks.

Obstfeld made the remarks at a press briefing during the Fund’s annual meetings held on the resort island of Bali in Indonesia. — Reuters