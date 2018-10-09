H&M and Moschino tease shiny new collaboration

The Moschino H&M 2018 campaign on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 9 — Moschino’s fashion capsule collection with H&M doesn’t launch until November, but the luxury Italian label has already been teasing fans with what they can expect from the collaboration.

The house, which is headed by designer Jeremy Scott, has taken to Instagram to share a sneak peek of its “Moschino (tv) H&M” project with its 6.8 million followers. Shot by fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the campaign features a cast of supermodels including Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park and Imaan Hammam, among others.

One image published by Scott sees Hadid dressed to the nines in a leather black mini dress and knee-high black boots with gold hardware, while another also riffs on the metallic theme, featuring cropped jackets in black and gold, shiny pants and a silver hooded dress. “I can’t wait as I unveil more of the collection prior to the November 8th launch,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “I created this collection for the fans as my gift to them.”

Moschino was first unveiled as H&M’s next major high-end designer collaboration back in April when Hadid, dressed in a silk shirtdress from the upcoming fashion line, placed an Instagram live call to Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott announcing the news during the Coachella festival. The designer is the latest in a long list of big names to have teamed up with the Swedish retailer — with previous collaborators including Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo and Balmain. — AFP-Relaxnews