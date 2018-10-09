Deputy minister: Dr M believes Palestine is key to ending radicalism

Liew pointed out the importance of democracy towards thwarting terrorism, referencing Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advocates the Palestinian cause in order to curb radicalisation, Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong has suggested.

In his keynote address at the recent 2018 South-east Asia Counter Terrorism Symposium, the deputy defence minister also advocated a “collective, whole-of-society approach” to counterterrorism, recommending winning the hearts and minds of citizens.

“The causes of radicalisation today are global. We see that in the case of the Daesh as well as the global interest in the long-standing Palestinian issue,” he said, using the Arabic name for the Islamic State jihadist group.

“In the case of the latter, the Malaysian government, in particular under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his earlier premiership, worked hard to champion the grievances of the Palestinians on the international stage.”

An adaptation of his speech in the October 4 event organised by Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies was published by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post today.

In his address to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly last month, Dr Mahathir claimed that global terrorism can end if Palestine is recognised and Israel is stopped.

Similar to Liew, Dr Mahathir also touted Malaysia’s victory of hearts and minds in addition to the military aspect, when fighting insurgents and terrorists during the battle for independence.

In his address, Liew also pointed out the importance of democracy towards thwarting terrorism, referencing Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election.

“The New Malaysia sees itself as a properly functioning democracy now, and I believe that a healthy and inclusive democracy is the ultimate check on radicalisation,” said the senator.

“An inclusive democratic society provides space for the political participation of all citizens, ensures fundamental rights such as the freedom of speech and expression of all, and reduces the size of the disenfranchised to a minimum.”

He also said that democracy would address the socio-economic gap that would lead to the radicalisation of those who were left disenchanted and feeling hopeless from their economic disadvantage, but delivering well-being for all.

“These causes of radicalisation are often beyond our control, however, but what we have within our power is the ability to influence local grievances and make sure they do not connect with external violent tendencies,” he added in his address.