Microsoft Surface headphones to ship earlier than expected

The Microsoft Surface Headphones will start shipping November 19. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 ― If you couldn't wait for Christmas to get your hands on the Surface headphones, we have good news: they should be shipping before Thanksgiving.

Last week at Microsoft's launch event, the company introduced the noise-cancelling, over-ear Surface headphones which would be shipping in time for the holidays. Since then, Microsoft has updated the Surface headphones page, and the new information suggests that the original time frame was playing it safe.

These completely wireless headphones are set to start shipping well before the winter holidays. Pre-orders begin on November 15, and shipping ― free shipping ― starts just a couple days later on the 19th. These headphones will put you back US$349 (RM1,450); other noise-cancelling fan favourites like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II or the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones will cost you nearly the same or even a bit more. The more expensive of these two competitors, the Sennheiser, doesn't even have a voice assistant despite the higher price.

The Surface Headphones have “Hey Cortana” built in to make changing your music or checking your calendar a hands-free experience. What you can use your hands for, though, is made effortless with touch controls to pause or skip tracks on the ear cup where you can also adjust the amount of noise cancellation. A single charge lasts up to 15 hours when connected through Bluetooth or 50 when connected with a cable. When wireless, that's a few hours less than the competitors but more than double of what they have to offer when used with a cable.

Microsoft appears to be solidifying itself in the wireless headphone market with these Surface Headphones, and customers can start using them as early as next month. ― AFP-Relaxnews