A man walks past a panel displaying half-day trading Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Hong Kong February 10, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 9 — Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trading this morning.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent, or 82.45 points, to 26,293.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.10 per cent, or 2.78 points, to 2,713.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.19 per cent, or 2.60 points, to 1,388.88. — AFP