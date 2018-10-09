Iggy Azalea cancels ‘Bad Girls’ tour

Iggy Azalea arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 — A week after announcing that supporting act CupcakKe had pulled out of her “Bad Girls” tour, rapper Iggy Azalea has now announced that the tour itself has been called off.

Variety revealed the news over the weekend, sharing a statement provided by tour promoter Live Nation that reads, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled.”

“Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the statement continues.

Announced last month, the 21-city tour was scheduled to kick off on October 27 and run through December 4.

Azalea since weighed in on the announcement in a tweet that reads, “Believe me — i was really excited for this tour... and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year — The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.”

Last week, Azalea’s supporting act CupcakKe announced that she would no longer be appearing on the tour, explaining the decision in a tweet of her own that suggested low ticket sales might have been to blame.

As of yesterday, a handful of Azalea’s upcoming shows were still on the schedule, with tickets available via Live Nation. They include shows in Minneapolis, St Louis, Salt Lake City and Hollywood. — AFP-Relaxnews