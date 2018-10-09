KL shares open marginally lower on lack of fresh leads

On the scoreboard, losers edged gainers by 126 to 125, with 201 unchanged, 1,422 untraded and 23 suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower on lack of fresh leads and in line with the lacklustre performance of regional markets.

At 9.16am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.63 points to 1,773.12 from 1,775.75 yesterday, after opening 2.72 points weaker at 1,773.03.

On the scoreboard, losers edged gainers by 126 to 125, with 201 unchanged, 1,422 untraded and 23 suspended.

Volume stood at 149.55 million units valued at RM88.27 million.

Maybank Investment Bank said the US market closed relatively mixed amid fears of higher rates while on the domestic front, the focus remained on under- pressure construction stocks.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,760 and 1,790. Downside supports are 1,760 and 1,740,” it said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights today, Genting Bhd added one sen to RM7.82 while TNB, Petronas Chemicals and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM15.38, RM9.35 and RM20.58 respectively.

Maybank eased one sen to RM9.64, Public Bank and CIMB fell two sen each to RM24.96 and RM6.02 respectively, IHH Healthcare trimmed four sen to RM5.26 and IOI Corp was down by seven sen at RM4.50.

For actives, Iris Corp edged up half-a-sen to 16.5 sen, Reach Energy, MMC Corp and Perdana Petroleum all gained two sen to 44.5 sen, RM1.15 and 28.5 sen respectively, Gamuda eased five sen to RM2.38 and Borneo Oil inched down half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

The FBM 70 increased 25.61 points to 14,298.41, the FBM Ace Index went down 5.13 points to 5,161.34 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 13.60 points to 12,358.74.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 8.85 points to 12,303.23 and the FBMT 100 Index was 8.72 points easier at 12,118.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 9.48 points to 17,669.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down by 0.23 point to 174.82 while the Plantation Index weakened by 37.65 points to 7,455.92. — Bernama