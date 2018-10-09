Rihanna unveils Fenty Beauty holiday collection

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of 'Ocean's 8' on June 5, 2018 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 9 — Rihanna has been hard at work on a dazzling, icy holiday makeup collection that is set to launch this week.

The superstar and cosmetics entrepreneur has taken to social media to tease fans of her cult label, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, with glimpses of the new series, dubbed “Chillowt”.

The collection spans eyeshadows, lip colours and highlighters in icy metallic hues ranging from sea blues to rich copper shades. It features a seven-pan cream-to-powder highlighter palette, a trio of “FrostHunny” metallic eye and lip crayons, and another trio in “FrostMoney”, as well as shimmery lip colours and individual eyeshadow pots. “Our holiday collection is coming for all the ultra-metallic looks that @badgalriri loves!” reveals the Fenty Beauty Instagram page. “From warm and fiery chromes to polar-pastels, we got the shades to keep you hyperlit and glo’d up!”

Rihanna has proven to be the best advertisement for her own brand once again, sharing photos of herself rocking a frosted lavender-hued lipstick and royal blue eyeshadow with her 65 million Instagram followers.

Chillowt, which launches online and in stores on October 12, is the latest in a string of high-profile releases from Riri’s beauty label, following the launch of four new “Stunna” lip paints earlier this month, and a ‘Diamond Bomb’ highlighter and a scented “Diamond Milk” lip gloss in September. The multitalented star is also still basking in the success of her Fenty X Savage lingerie show during New York Fashion Week last month. — AFP-Relaxnews