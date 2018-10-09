Kit Siang: Najib administration culpable in Beng Hock’s death

Teoh Beng Hock’s mother Teng Shuw Hor (centre) and sister Teoh Lee Lan (right) react as they leave the Shah Alam Criminal court while holding Teoh’s portrait in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on January 5, 2011. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s government must be held responsible for the death of Teoh Beng Hock even if the former prime minister was not directly involved in the incident, said Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP leader was responding to Najib’s call for authorities to open fresh investigations into all the murders that were either linked directly or vicariously to him.

Specifically on Teoh’s 2009 death while in the custody of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Lim insisted Najib must bear responsibility as the head of the government at the time.

“I had never said it, but I will say it now: Najib did not kill Teoh Beng Hock, but the Najib administration must be held responsible for Beng Hock’s death,” Lim said in a statement.

He also said Najib’s government must be responsible for other incidents such as the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu, the disappearance of activists and a pastor, and other “regrettable” episodes.

Najib challenged authorities to reinvestigate all murders implicating him after one accused in the murder trial of former deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais claimed the former PM offered him RM3.5 million to confess to the crime.