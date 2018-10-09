'The Walking Dead' game gets second life at Skybound

‘The Walking Dead’ adventure game was greeted with six nominations and a win at the 2013 Bafta Awards. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 ― The final season of a widely acclaimed The Walking Dead adventure game will be completed courtesy of Skybound Games which, like the entire franchise itself, was created by graphic novel writer Robert Kirkman.

After Californian studio Telltale Games suddenly closed in September, the fate of one of its tentpole games remained in the balance.

Much like its television sibling and comic book parent, The Walking Dead adventure game was met with critical and commercial success upon its 2012 debut.

Its blend of original characters, distinctive comic book visual style, and emotional gut-punch choice and consequence decisions helped propel it forward for another four seasons ― with two smaller interquels to bridge interseasonal gaps.

But Season 4, its final run, was not even two episodes deep when Telltale announced its closure.

Its last two episodes, which bring to an end a six-year narrative arc, will be completed through Skybound Games, a publishing company set up just six months prior by Skybound Entertainment, itself co-founded by The Walking Dead writer Robert Kirkman.

“We're SO happy to announce that we've reached a deal with [Telltale Games] that will allow Skybound to continue [The Walking Dead:] The Final Season!” Skybound Games wrote on Twitter on October 7. “Let's wrap up Clem's story right! More details to come soon.”

Skybound will be “working with members of the original Telltale team” to see The Final Season through to completion, it elaborated in a company blog post.

“We're currently ironing out some of the details as this is a pretty major deal, so we'll have more info on the who / what / where / when / how very soon as those details are finalised,” it noted.

“We're going to do right by you (and also for ourselves, because WE want to play it too!).”

Orphan girl Clementine, voiced by Yo-Kai Watch and Space Racers actress Melissa Hutchison, has been the constant thread running through all four seasons of The Walking Dead game.

Clementine's de facto guardian, fellow zombie outbreak survivor Lee, led seasons one and two, before Clem came into her own.

Season 4's voice cast includes singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, Ritesh Rajan (Disney's The Jungle Book), Hedy Burress (Southland), Alex Fernandez (True Detective season 2, Marvel's Runaways), Johnny Yong Bosch (Power Rangers) and Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon, Your Name).

Robert Kirkman announced the deal during a panel session at the 2018 New York Comic-Con. ― AFP-Relaxnews