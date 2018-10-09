Tokyo stocks open lower as yen rises

Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk past a stock quotation board displaying a graph of Japan’s Nikkei share average and other market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 11, 2013. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 9 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, dragged down by a higher yen and worries over China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which fell for three straight days to Friday before a long weekend, lost another 0.98 per cent or 232.01 points to 23,551.71 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.85 per cent or 15.26 points at 1,777.39.

“Export stocks will come under selling pressure as the yen’s appreciation prompts caution,” SBI Securities said in a commentary.

A strong yen is negative for Japanese exporters as it erodes their profit earned overseas when repatriated.

The dollar was trading at ¥113.03 (RM4.16), down from ¥113.16 in New York yesterday afternoon and near ¥114 before Tokyo markets closed Friday for the three-day weekend.

Chinese stocks tumbled yesterday as investors returned to a rash of negative news that had accumulated over a week-long holiday, from disappointing economic data to worsening tensions with the United States.

Italy’s budget also remains a concern in Europe and US technology shares endured another sharp decline for a third day in a row, noted Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank.

The Japanese yen “has been the main beneficiary from the risk-off tone”, he said in a client note.

In individual stocks trade, Toyota fell 2.54 per cent to ¥6,824 and IT investor SoftBank Group lost 2.25 per cent to ¥10,825. — AFP