Halide app feature aims to counter the iPhone XS 'automatic filter'

A man holds the newly released Apple iPhone XS and XS Max during a product demonstration following the Apple launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California September 12, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 ― In the midst of the iPhone XS beauty-gate, in which phone cameras automatically smooth skin in selfies, app developer Halide has released a SMART RAW feature.

Halide, a popular camera download for iOS, updated the application to version 1.10.0 just a couple weeks after the launch of 1.9. The company decided to use all the chaos surrounding the new iPhone's unsolicited “skin smoothing” to their advantage: on Sunday, Halide updated to include a feature called SMART RAW, among additional minor improvements.

After testing the new iPhones since their debut searching for the root of the photo controversy, the application was modified to now have “a new automatic logic for exposing and getting the best RAW shots out of the iPhone XS, enabling more detail than ever out of any iPhone camera.”

The feature is programmed into auto exposure, so there's nothing to enable when you open the application. RAW shots will have less noise and better highlights which you can now directly compare with the JPEG.

The Halide watch app was also revamped to exploit the larger display of the Apple Watch Series 4.

The Halide app retails for US$5.99 (RM24.92). ― AFP-Relaxnews