Airbus name Guillaume Faury to replace Tom Enders

In this file photo taken on July 10, 2018 Guillaume Faury, then president of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft, poses in front of the new Airbus A220-300 in Colomiers, southwestern France. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 9 — The board of European aerospace giant Airbus said yesterday it had nominated Guillaume Faury to replace Tom Enders as chief executive after its general assembly next April.

Frenchman Faury, 50, is currently head of Airbus’ commercial aviation branch.

“I am delighted at the prospect of taking on this challenge with passion and enthusiasm,” Faury said.

German Enders praised the choice, saying that “Guillaume represents the new generation of leaders which Airbus will need in the coming decade”.

Enders, 59, will leave the group after Faury’s official appointment on April 10, 2019, after confirming in December that he was not seeking a new term at the helm. — AFP