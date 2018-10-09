Victoria Beckham celebrates 10 years in fashion with a chocolaty collab

The limited-edition Victoria Beckham x Pierre Marcolini box of 16 chocolate hearts. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 9 — After celebrating 10 years in fashion last month with her London Fashion Week show, the former Spice Girls singer, Victoria Beckham, is marking the milestone with a tasty collab.

The singer-turned-fashion designer has partnered with the world-renowned chocolatier, Pierre Marcolini, on a limited-edition box of chocolate hearts.

The Pierre Marcolini “Les Coeurs De Victoria Beckham” selection is a box of 16 heart-shaped chocolates in four flavours.

The “Casse-Noisette Heart” contains “hazelnut praline caramel and signature Casse-Noisette spread, studded with shards of caramelized, roasted Piedmont hazelnut,” while the “Salted Caramel Heart” encases salted caramel in white chocolate.

“Rose-Passion Fruit Heart” has a white chocolate shell filled with white chocolate ganache infused with rose and passion fruit, and the “Yuzu Heart” matches white chocolate ganache with fresh yuzu and mandarin pulp, encased in white chocolate.

The limited-edition selection is out now priced €35 (RM167.43) in Pierre Marcolini stores worldwide.

It also sells at a pop-up in Victoria Beckham’s Dover Street store in London.

Note that a special edition will be available from November.

A further box of chocolates from the pair has also been announced for Holiday 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews