Top 10 destinations for travellers over 50

According to Pettitts Travel, Japan topped the list of destinations for travellers in their 'silver years'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 9 — A new ranking of the top destinations for travellers over 50 has placed Japan at the top of the heap.

For the Silver Years Travel Index, compiled by UK-based travel agency Pettitts Travel, destinations were ranked by looking at factors that travellers 50 years and over said were important to them. They included bucket list experiences, natural sights, historical landmarks, accessibility and safety.

For its more than 50 “bucket list experiences” and historical landmarks, along with its exceptionally low levels of crime, Japan topped the ranking.

Rounding out the top five spots are Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Croatia.

With more disposable income, travelers in their “silver years” make up a quarter of the British population and hold 75 per cent of Britain’s housing wealth.

They also spend about £43 billion (RM233 billion) a year, or £2.2 billion more on travel than millennials.

Here are the top 10 destinations for travellers in their “silver years” according to Pettitts Travel:

1. Japan

2. Germany

3. Italy

4. Switzerland

5. Croatia

6. Spain

7. Portugal

8. Canada

9. France

10. Greece — AFP-Relaxnews