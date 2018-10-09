Cops seize contraband liquor worth RM100,000

Police seized contraband liquor worth almost RM100,000 in a raid at a business outlet in Bukit Mertajam. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 8 — Police have seized contraband liquor worth almost RM100,000 in a raid at a business outlet in the town centre here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said police arrested a local man in his 30s who was looking after the premises, to assist in investigations.

He said the outlet that sold the liquor had no licence and had been operating for about six months.

“We seized thousands of bottles of wine without import permits from the Customs Department. The authenticity of the liquor sold was questionable as the labels did not mention the name of the manufacturer or producer. Some also had an alcoholic level of up to 60 per cent,” he said here today.

He said the store also employed three Nepalese men and an Indian national who did not have travel documents. They were arrested and handed over to Immigration.

Nik Ros Azhan said the seized liquor was among several brands that were listed in recent cases of alcohol poisoning that took the lives of more than 30 drinkers. — Bernama