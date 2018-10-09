I’ll ‘shoot’ Guan Eng if he fails to achieve budget surplus, Dr M says in jest

Lim Guan Eng, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the Ceramah Mega in Port Dickson October 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — Even at 93, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad still manages to engage a crowd with his sense of humour, this time with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on the receiving end of his acerbic wit.

He had, during his speech when stumping for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the Port Dickson by-election, started talking about the country’s economic status, when he unleashed an explosive yet unexpected comment.

“The question of money, we hand it over to Lim Guan Eng, because he managed to turn Penang into a state which achieved a (budget) surplus.

“We hope to also achieve a surplus (on a federal level). If not, I will shoot him,” he said referring to Lim.

“No, don’t (shoot),” Dr Mahathir quickly responded to his own remark.

This was after Dr Mahathir had mentioned how the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government realised its uphill battle when it found out about the country’s actual economic situation only after taking office.

He then quickly admitted he was no economic expert, hence the reason why he handed the finance portfolio to Lim, directing attention to the former Penang chief minister.

Dr Mahathir made history after he publicly stumped for former foe-turned-friend Anwar during the campaign, in the run-up to the by-elections here today.

It was the first time in 20 years that Dr Mahathir and Anwar had shared the same stage, while being on the same political divide.