EC says anticipates 70pc voter turnout in PD by-election

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Election Commission (EC) expects a voter turnout of around 70 per cent in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election scheduled on October 13.

EC chairman Azhar Harun said this was based on factors including candidates who seemed to appeal to voters in the constituency.

“There are really strong candidates... (with) differing backgrounds and with different sets of voters supporting them,” he said in a talk show produced by Astro Awani aired tonight.

He anticipated that the numbers would be higher the last Sungai Kandis and Balakong by-elections which recorded low voter turnout.

The Port Dickson by-election is a seven-cornered tussle between Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PAS’ Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates including former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former personal assistant Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

On claims that the Port Dickson by-election was a sheer waste of public money, Azhar said that under the law, a member of parliament (MP) could resign anytime without any reason.

“So here we have a case of a duly elected MP who decided to resign and give way to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be nominated (as a candidate) in a by-election. So under the law, he could do that and by doing that he triggered the by-election. The EC’s concern is that when there is a vacancy and we have to have a by-election and that’s it,” he said. — Bernama