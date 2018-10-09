Mais says khalwat raids will continue

Mais said it will continue enforcement actions against any complaints involving all Shariah criminal offences. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 8 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) will continue enforcement actions against any complaints involving all Shariah criminal offences including khalwat (close proximity), through its Enforcement Division, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais).

Mais chairman Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi also pointed out that the implementation of Shariah laws is under the jurisdiction of the state and has been explicitly provided for in the Federal Constitution and the State Laws.

“Mais will, however, monitor and ensure enforcement actions are in accordance with the approved Standard Operating Procedure and the laws in force.

“Hence, Mais advises all Muslims in Selangor not to commit any offence under the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohammed Khusrin, in the meantime, urged all parties to provide information on any Shariah criminal acts that occurred for enforcement action, to the Jais hotline 1-800-88-2424.

The khalwat issue became the focus after the local English newspaper The Star on Saturday published its interview report with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa titled ‘No More Moral Policing’ and the online version, ‘No more night khalwat raids or intrusion into Muslims’ private lives, says Mujahid ‘.

The report invited reactions from various quarters including mufti and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who had come to criticise and support the statements.

Mujahid, however, denied issuing the statements when interviewed by The Star journalist and claimed that the matter was concocted by the media.

He also told the newspaper to tender an open apology which should be published in their newspaper and portal. — Bernama