Immediate moratorium on Sedition Act 1948 is crucial, pending its repeal — Malaysian Bar

OCTOBER 8 — The Malaysian Bar is heartened by the statement reportedly made by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo, that the repeal of the Sedition Act 1948 (“Sedition Act”) “should take place at the next sitting of Parliament”.

The recent spate of investigations involving allegedly seditious acts has been disquieting, and calls into question the Pakatan Harapan Government’s commitment to “Promise 27” of its election manifesto, namely to abolish laws that it has itself described as “oppressive” and “tyrannical” — with the Sedition Act being first on its list.

While not condoning rude, insulting or disrespectful behaviour, the Malaysian Bar calls upon the Government to uphold the primacy of the right to freedom of speech and expression, in abidance to Article 10(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

We welcome Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement on October 4, 2018 that the authorities must stop arresting people who insult him, as “[a] politician must accept criticism, being called names.” We also welcome Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman’s clarification that he does not agree with the use of the Sedition Act.

The Malaysian Bar recognises that the journey of undertaking law reform requires great care, attention and time. It is therefore of utmost importance that the Government immediately impose a moratorium on the use of the Sedition Act pending its repeal, and that the police cease all investigations pursuant to the Sedition Act. The Malaysian Bar further urges the Government to prioritise its efforts to repeal this and all other draconian and oppressive legislation in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Quick and decisive action will enhance public confidence in the Government’s commitment to pursuing transformation and greater civil liberties through legislative reforms.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.