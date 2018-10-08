In historic stump, Dr M urges PD voters to back former foe Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the Ceramah Mega in Port Dickson October 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — With just days to go before polling day for the Port Dickson by-election, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight publicly stumped for his former political nemesis Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The historic moment was witnessed by thousands of attendees at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ceramah here, where the prime minister expressed his joy at being present and being able to campaign for Anwar.

“I hope this victory can be given to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim so we can work, not for him, not for Tun Mahathir, not for Mat Sabu (Mohamad Sabu) or Lim Guan Eng.

“But to work for the country we love and for the people who gave us, Pakatan Harapan, a chance to govern the country,” he said during the ceramah at the Port Dickson waterfront this evening.

The occasion also marked the first time in 20 years that Dr Mahathir and Anwar have shared the same stage.

Dr Mahathir, in a light-hearted gesture, also reminded those present of his role in Anwar’s political career, hinting he was the reason behind the latter’s rise to power.

“It is true me and Anwar were not on good terms; even when he entered Umno and became a minister, it was because of me.

“But if I want to keep talking about those things and Anwar about what he has gone through, we cannot end up working together.

“Even the rest, like Mat Sabu and Lim Guan Eng, had also entered (prison), but they are willing to forget the past to work together and achieve the same objectives,” he said.

