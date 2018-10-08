UK union calls on its Uber drivers to strike tomorrow

An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 8 — A British trade union called on Uber drivers to strike in London, Birmingham and Nottingham tomorrow for 24 hours by not signing into the app, in a push for higher fares and more working rights.

Uber has around 60,000 drivers in Britain and earlier this year won back its right to operate in London after it was stripped of its licence by the city’s regulator.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) expects hundreds of drivers at least to participate in the industrial action from 1200 GMT (1300 BST/8pm Malaysian time) tomorrow by not signing into the app. Protests are also planned outside Uber’s offices.

Uber drivers are not obliged to work particular hours by the firm and choose when to sign in and out of the app.

The Silicon Valley-based company said it had improved its offering to drivers in recent months.

“We’ve introduced dozens of new features, including sickness, injury, maternity and paternity protections,” said a spokesman.

“We continue to look at ways to help drivers increase their earnings and our door is always open if anyone wants to speak to us about any issues they’re having.”

Uber has faced protests and legal action around the world as it disrupts traditional operators.

In Britain, its drivers are self-employed, entitling them in law to few workplace rights, prompting the IWGB and others to launch legal action.

A Court of Appeal hearing over workers’ rights at the company is due later this month. — Reuters