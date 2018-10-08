Perak govt to look at improving Menora Tunnel-Kuala Kangsar stretch, says committee chair

Five people were fatally burned following a multi-vehicle accident at KM255.3 northbound of the North South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar October 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 8 — The state government will study the proposals to improve the Menora Tunnel and Kuala Kangsar stretch here along the North-South Expressway.

Perak Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-Based Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari said among the proposals was the construction of a new route to prevent road accidents and ease traffic congestion.

“We have also installed floodlights along the stretch, but we will continue to make improvements,” he said at the Forensic Unit of the Kuala Kangsar Hospital here today.

Abdul Yunus said the state government would also work with several agencies to increase the frequency of patrols along the area to monitor traffic offences.

On Saturday, five were burnt to death in a two-vehicle collision involving a trailer and a car at KM255.3 of the North-South Expressway north-bound after the Menora Tunnel.

An accident involving a trailer lorry and a car at 11.47am last Saturday on the north-bound lane of the North-South Expressway after the Menora Tunnel resulted in the five people in the car burning to death.

It is learned that dead were three women above 60, a 37-year-old woman and a one-year-old boy. They were believed to have been travelling from Selangor to Taiping to attend a religious ceremony.

A trailer lorry driver was remanded for two days from today over the investigation into a road accident. — Bernama