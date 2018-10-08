Tight schedule for DPM in Indonesia tomorrow

Tomorrow’s one-day visit will be Dr Wan Azizah’s first to Indonesia since her appointment as deputy prime minister on May 21. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JAKARTA, Oct 8 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has a very tight schedule during her one-day visit to Indonesia tomorrow, which is her first visit to the neighbouring country since her appointment as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister on May 21.

She is scheduled, among others, to meet Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla and Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection Yohana Susana Yembise, visit the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and meet with Malaysian diaspora in Indonesia.

Malaysian Deputy Chief of Mission to Indonesia Zamshari Shaharan said during the meeting at the Vice-President’s Palace tomorrow, Dr Wan Azizah and Jusuf were expected to discuss matters concerning the Malaysian policies after Pakatan Harapan took over power from Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election.

The deputy prime minister will also seek updates from Jusuf on the situation in central Sulawesi following the powerful earthquake and tsunami last week as Malaysia has pledged to send help to Indonesia,” he told the Malaysian media at the Malaysian Embassy here today.

On the meeting with Yohana, Zamshari said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also minister of women, family and community development, would exchange views on matters related to women and family development in both countries.

Dr Wan Azizah is also scheduled to spend some time at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex to show support for the Malaysian athletes contesting in the Asian Para Games 2018.

Zamshari said during her visit at the AHA Centre, the deputy prime minister would be briefed about the operations at the centre, which provides the opportunity to Asean member countries to channel aid and assistance to the earthquake and tsunami victims.

“Malaysia plays an important role in coordinating the aid as all aid and assistance from Asean member countries are placed at a warehouse in Subang, Selangor, and are being sent in stages using the Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft,” he said.

After the visit to AHA Centre, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to meet with approximately 20 Indonesian businessmen before meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in Jakarta.

Indonesia is among the closest and most important neighbours of Malaysia.

In 2017, the bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to RM72.63 billion (USD16.89 billion), witnessing a growth of 22 per cent compared to 2016, making the republic Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner globally, and 3rd largest among Asean member countries after Singapore and Thailand. — Bernama