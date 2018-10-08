Shakib Ahmad Shakir named acting D-G of Finas

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — Deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Shakib Ahmad Shakir has been appointed acting director-general of the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo in a statement today said Shakib replaced Datuk Fauzi Ayob.

He also announced the appointment of KKMM Finance Division deputy secretary Fairul Azida Shahabudin as acting deputy director-general of Finas, replacing Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib.

Both appointments took effect today. — Bernama