PD by-election heats up with poster war

Volunteers put up banners featuring candidates for the Port Dickson by-election in Port Dickson October 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is starting to heat up with contesting parties busy putting up flags and posters to woo voters, ahead of early voting tomorrow.

Pakatan Harapan worker Mohammad Nor Yusof, 67, said on average, he and his friends would put up over 300 flags and posters every night.

“Over 300 flags are being put up every day with another one week before the polling day, we are getting busier.

“For public safety, we put up the flags and posters late at night,” he told Bernama here today.

He said natural materials such as bamboo were used as flag poles as they were more durable and could save costs.

Meanwhile, Bernama checks found that posters and banners of PH candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lt. Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS as well as Independent candidate Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad continue to ‘dominate’ in most places in the last phase of the campaigning period this week.

Posters of other independent candidates namely social media personality Stevie Chan Ken Leong, Anwar’s former personal aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and former private university lecturer Lau Seck Yan were lacking due to financial constraints.

Nonetheless, Chan, Mohd Saiful Bukhari, Kan and Lau were seen campaigning aggressively through walkabout programmes, meeting voters face-to-face and distributing pamphlets to garner votes.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on Sept 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

In the 14th general election, Danyal Balagopal, 68, won the seat with 17,710-vote majority, defeating Datuk VSMogan of BN and Mahfuz Roslan from PAS.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters in this by-election and they comprised 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indian (22 per cent) and other races (2 per cent). — Bernama