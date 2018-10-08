Don’t believe rumours govt has scrapped all projects, says deputy minister

Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir (3rd right) dismisses rumours that the PH government will cancel all development projects approved by the previous government. — Foto Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Oct 8 — People are told not to listen to rumours that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will cancel all development projects approved by the previous government.

Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said such rumours were deliberately raised by certain parties who were dissatisfied with the more transparent government administration and to scare the people

“Some people say that the new government has delayed many projects, does not want to carry out even the small mosque projects, that’s all rumours likely to come from people who are dissatisfied with the government.

“Actually, these are just accusations because the government is really caring about the needs of the people and we must implement projects which are of priority, except the mega projects which we indeed have to stop first and review,” he said after visiting the New East Diversion Road project from the Simpang Kuala Junction to Jalan Tun Razak, here, today.

He said, although the government faced financial constraints, it remained committed not to disappoint public expectations and projects that were considered ‘critical’ and should be speeded up would be implemented as soon as possible.

He pointed out that the government did not practice the direct giving of tenders, on the other hand, projects went through open tenders so that more qualified contractors could contribute to a development project.

In conjunction with the visit, Mohd Anuar was satisfied with the project as it could reduce congestions especially in Alor Setar today.

“This project, upon completion, will contribute to the growth of development in the surrounding area and disperse the traffic flow and become an alternative road for consumers in the southern part of Alor Setar to go north and east of Alor Setar,” he said. — Bernama