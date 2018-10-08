Early voting for PD by-election begins tomorrow

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (third left) poses for a photo with the other candidates at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — A total of 7,191 of the 7,268 early voters in the Port Dickson by-election are members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Police and they will cast their votes tomorrow.

Seventy-seven early voters comprising 23 policemen and 54 armed forces personnel will be voting by post.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said from 7,191 voters, 6,636 armed forces personnel and their spouses will cast their votes at the Hangar, Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) and the multi-purpose hall in Segenting PD Camp while 555 policemen will vote at the Port Dickson district police headquarters (IPD).

The early polling centres will open at 8am to 5.30pm except for three channels at Port Dickson IPD namely camp A, camp B and camp C which will close at noon as the number of voters is small.

“The early voting process will be witnessed by agents of candidates contesting in the by-election as well as election observers from organisation and non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives appointed by EC,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar Azizan said the process of vote counting would not be held at the polling place (channel) after early voting has ended and the ballot boxes would be kept in a safe place namely in police station lockup.

Counting of votes will only be carried out on October 13 at counting centres fixed by EC and witnessed by candidate agents and observers, he said.

The by-election is a seven cornered fight involving Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PAS candidate Lt. Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates namely former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad, Anwar’s former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Lau Seck Yan, Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Kan Chee Yuen.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on September 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters in this by-election and they comprised 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indian (22 per cent) and other races (2 per cent).

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13. — Bernama