Saiful denies using old issue as campaign material

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan (right) submits his nomination papers to contest in the Port Dickson by-election, September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan has denied claims that he was using his old issue with Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as campaign material in his recent talk.

Mohd Saiful Bukhari, 33, who is Anwar’s former aide, insisted that he firmly adhered to his pledge made on the nomination day on Sept 29 to stop digging up the old Anwar-Saiful story.

“I wasn’t purposely talked about the old story during the talk but I was answering questions posed by the audiences. I don’t want to use it as my campaign material by making personal attacks on Anwar.

“I firmly stick to my pledge after the talk there was a question-and-answer session. The question on the sodomy issue was brought up by the audiences and not during the campaign talk,” he told Bernama here today.

He said this when met at the Port Dickson Social Welfare Department office near here today.

In another development, Mohd Saiful Bukhari was very happy with the support received during his campaigns in the past nine days.

“I have campaigned in all five state constituencies in the Port Dickson parliamentary seat and possibly have shaken hands with almost 8,000 people,” he said, adding that he had been exploring nearly 70 per cent of the constituency.

Commenting on his RM1 Fund launched on Oct 2 to cover his campaign cost, Mohd Saiful Bukhari said that the collection has now reached RM3,000 from public donations.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election will witness a seven-cornered fight between Mohd Saiful Bukhari, Anwar, PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and four independent candidates including former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad.

The by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on September 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13 while early voting is tomorrow (October 9). — Bernama