Kyrgios beats hasty Shanghai retreat for third year running

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after a point against Bradley Klahn of the US during their men’s single round of 64 match at the Shanghai Masters October 8, 2018. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 — Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios exited the Shanghai Masters in ignominy for the third year running today, appearing not to try his best at moments of his first-round defeat.

The 23-year-old was on the end of a surprise loss to the American Bradley Klahn, the world number 104 winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The talented but temperamental Kyrgios, who is ranked 38th in the world, has a chequered history with Shanghai.

Last year, he was fined after he stormed off mid-way through his first-round match, with jeers and boos ringing in his ears from the crowd.

Two years ago, he argued with spectators and was accused of giving away points in another defeat.

The fiery Australian was fined and suspended on that occasion. — AFP