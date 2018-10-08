TUI group to set up office in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — TUI Group, one of the world’s largest tour operators, has been given the nod to set up its own travel agency in Malaysia.

The Germany-based company received the inbound, outbound and ticketing licences from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry here today.

“The Malaysian tourism sector is delighted to work closely with TUI on its next venture to set up an office here. We’re pleased to be associated with the most trusted brand in Germany and Europe, and the biggest tourism operator worldwide,” Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said in his speech.

The text of his speech was read by Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director-General (Promotion) Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud.

The minister noted that the upcoming TUI Fly and TUI Cruise operations in Malaysia would set a milestone for Malaysia and Germany.

“I was informed that TUI Fly and TUI Cruise brands — Marella and MeinSchiff — will bring at least 7,200 passengers to Malaysia per year,” he said.

This, he said, would be a valuable contribution to assist the ministry in achieving its objectives of 30 million tourists and RM100 billion in tourism receipts by 2020.

Mohamaddin said the ministry would give its full support to TUI operations in Malaysia to make Langkawi a cruise hub and develop the cruise industry further.

He expressed hope that TUI would develop exciting packages to Malaysia to attract more tourists from Germany and other parts of Europe to this country. — Bernama