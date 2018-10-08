Jean-Charles de Castelbajac new Benetton artistic director

French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. — AFP pic

ROME, Oct 8 — Italian group Benetton said today it has named veteran fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac as artistic director of its men’s and women’s collections.

“We are happy to welcome Jean-Charles de Castelbajac into our big family,” United Colours of Benetton boss Luciano Benetton said in a statement, hailing his ability to “forecast tomorrow’s social and fashion trends”.

Born in Casablanca, Morocco in 1949, De Castelbajac debuted in the fashion world with a collection he launched with his mother in 1968.

He inspired trends including “anti-fashion” and likes to make alternative use of objects, including a coat of teddy bears worn by Madonna.

“Born from a mix of punk and pop, his style is characterised by the use of strong colours and pop icons, the mix of old and new and a whimsical and irreverent touch,” Benetton said.

“United Colours of Benetton and I have always had a similar take on fashion, characterised by the passion for knitwear and the love of pop and rainbow Colours,” Castelbajac said.

The company said it shared a passion for “contaminating fashion with art” with Castelbajac, who has worked with Andy Warhol, Miguel Barcelo, Keith Haring, Jean Michel Basquiat, M.I.A and Lady Gaga. — AFP-Relaxnews