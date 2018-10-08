Has Lanvin lined up its next designer?

A woman walks past a Lanvin store in Paris January 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 8 — French fashion house Lanvin is rumored to be eyeing up the creative Bruno Sialelli as its new head designer.

The luxury label is allegedly in talks with the designer about a potential collaboration, reports WWD. The rumours come several months after the company stopped working with its former creative director Olivier Lapidus, back in March, after a tenure of just eight months. Lapidus was formerly artistic director at the Maison Lapidus for 11 years, where he blended haute couture with an industrial, researched approach.

Sialelli, who trained at studio Berçot in Paris, cut his teeth at houses such as Paco Rabanne, Acne Studios and Balenciaga, before moving up the ladder to become head of menswear at Loewe.

Lanvin, which is France’s oldest surviving luxury house, was purchased by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun earlier this year. The label has undergone a tumultuous few years following the departure of longtime creative director Alber Elbaz back in 2015. Since then, Bouchra Jarrar and Lapidus have both tried their hand at the role, but the company has been plagued by financial losses for some time. — AFP-Relaxnews