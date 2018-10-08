Franz Ferdinand on a long-awaited return to Singapore

The band which took the indie world by storm in the early 2000s are heading back to Singapore. — Picture courtesy of David Edwards via Hostess Asia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Some 16 years ago, the indie rock scene needed a new face for the genre, a band that would break the rules of how a song from that genre should sound like.

There were White Stripes, MGMT, Interpol, Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes, but for some reason, their garage sound and simple riffs sounded all too similar.

And then along came Franz Ferdinand in 2002.

A four-piece band formed in Glasgow who wanted to play something different, a slightly modified concept of the post-punk revival tunes of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The tide was changing and music lovers who did not have a particular band of choice surely enjoyed Take Me Out and Darts of Pleasure, both songs from their self-titled debut album in 2004.

“It was a fine album. A product of nights and mornings spent recording,” recalled bassist Bob Hardy.

The youngest of the original quartet, Hardy was just 22-years-old when the band’s music made it to the airwaves.

Something he described as a dream come true.

“I was excited but at the same time, I was still learning the basics of what it means to be in a band,” he said.

Five albums, several awards and Grammy nominees later, Hardy said the band’s objective has remained the same, although music critics would say that the band’s direction or objective has veered from the genre’s path.

“I wouldn’t say the objective has changed, but in terms of our ability, we’re better musicians than what we were capable of back then.

“We’ve expanded our knowledge and genre and yes, some may say we’ve slowed down a bit. Well, maybe we are more relaxed than back then, but we’re very precise with what we do and we’re getting a better groove of things now,” he told Malay Mail.

A closer study of their latest album Always Ascending (2018) gives a feel of enjoyable songs with great tunes.

It does not have hits which rocked the world in the manner the first and second album did but Franz Ferdinand’s authority on all songs is clear.

Possibly the closest songs which will take you down memory lane would be Lazy Boy, Feel the Love Go and Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow.

Love it or hate it, the tour has been one of the band’s busiest and it will take them to South-east Asia where they will perform in Singapore on November 21.

Their last show in South-east Asia was in Malaysia in 2013, while the last time they were on stage in Singapore was in 2006.

Hardy said he was not too sure what took them so long to return to the region but he was glad that they will be making their return at the Lion City.

“I can’t really remember anything from our last show in Singapore but we’re excited,” he elaborated.

“The fans have been tweeting that they can’t wait and from what we can tell, they are a dedicated fanbase.”

When asked to pick whether he preferred recording new tracks in the studio or a “live” performance, Hardy could not decide.

“It’s funny because both relate to one another: The more you play an instrument, the more you want to perform ‘live’.

“Recording a song is a huge part of the process and by the time you’ve finished, you are desperate to go out and play. I frankly enjoy both,” he said.

The 38-year-old said 2019 will be focused on plans for a new album.

Tickets for Franz Ferdinand “live” at [email protected], Singapore can be purchased here.

Prices are SG$99 (RM297) per ticket.