KL, Riyadh to reaffirm bilateral ties, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Kuala Lumpur and Riyadh are to issue soon an official statement on the status of Malaysia-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

This is to explain the current position of the diplomatic relations between the two countries which are alleged to have been jeopardised after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) came to power, he said.

“A statement on this matter will be issued simultaneously by the PH government and the Saudi Arabian government as soon as possible, either today or tomorrow.

“What I can say is that during the courtesy call by the Saudi Arabian ambassador Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan three months ago, I explained Malaysia’s stand in its relations with Saudi Arabia,” he said after opening the 9th Umrah, Hajj and International Tourism Fair here.

Saifuddin was responding to a Malaysian Insight news portal report that the government had sought the assistance of former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to restore Malaysia-Saudi Arabia relations.

The minister said he met Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly recently in New York.

“So far, there has been no change in the (foreign relations) policy. At that meeting, we agreed to continue to work together and strengthen bilateral ties,” he said. — Bernama