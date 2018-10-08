Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as the greenback improved after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the third time this year, with a final raise expected in December, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1530/1560 against the US dollar versus 4.1440/1490 on Friday.

Investors were shifting their interest to the greenback following the bullish momentum of the currency.

“The dollar climbed today after US Treasury yields reached a seven-year high last Friday, signalling a positive sign for another and last (interest rate) hike for this year.

“Back home, we were hoping that the ringgit would receive some support from any upward movement in crude oil price.

“Unfortunately it is currently trading lower at US$83.04 per barrel, down 1.33 per cent, from earlier today” the dealer said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9979/3007 from 2.9975/0022 last Friday and slipped versus the Japanese yen to 3.6639/6668 from 3.6383/6443.

The local note decreased against the euro to 4.7647/7694 from 4.7639/7714 and fell against the British pound to 5.4242/4302 from 5.4017/4091 previously. — Bernama