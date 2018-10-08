Anwar: PKR election does not affect PD by-election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with people during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — The stiff competition in the PKR elections does not affect Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s campaign machinery for the Port Dickson by-election, said PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PH candidate in the by-election, said for the sake of PKR in the by-election, all party members have been reminded to set aside their rivalry in the party elections.

“It (the campaign) is not affected, they have all come, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Mohd Rafizi Ramli are also here. I have reminded them to all come.

“They came as a family and are working together holding talks and problems, there is no question of the campaign being affected,” he told reporters after attending a gathering with residents of Taman Tanjung Gemuk here today.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is being held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on Sept 12 to make way for PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest and return to Dewan Rakyat.

Polling day has been set for October 13 while early voting on October 9.

Commenting on a statement by the Election Commission yesterday reminding Cabinet members and politicians who hold government posts not to conduct campaigning activities during office hours, Anwar said he respected the reminder and urged all party members in PH to abide by it. — Bernama