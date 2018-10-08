DPM meets FT mufti for consultation on religious matters

The meeting took place at Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri’s office at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail paid an ‘istisyari” (consultation) visit to the Federal Territories (FT) Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri at his office at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex for the first time today.

It is to seek his advice on Islamic jurisprudence and several issues under her portfolio as women, family and community development minister.

Dr Wan Azizah via a Facebook posting said the Pakatan Harapan government would always prioritise Islamic views on issues of national administration and viewed the advice of muftis and Muslim scholars in high regard.

“Hopefully, this first ‘istisyari’ visit will be followed by more visits,” she said. — Bernama