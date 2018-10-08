Anti-cybercrime task force to be set up, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo addresses a press conference on cybercrime in Cyberjaya October 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is looking to set up a task force to effectively respond to cybercrimes whenever they are detected or take place.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said the task force would consist of representatives from various government agencies, including the ministry’s Communications and Multimedia Commission, the police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), financial institutions and telecommunications companies, among others.

“This task force will also serve to expedite information sharing among the different agencies and bodies,” he said during a press conference.

Two meetings have already been held to discuss the subject, with another scheduled to take place next week.

Gobind said he wants Bank Negara Malaysia to be part of the task force as well.

“Hopefully, by the end of this month, the task force’s rough structure will be in place,” he said.

Gobind added that a request by CCID director Comm Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh for telco companies to upgrade their systems will also be looked into, as it can help police track down cybercrime-linked Internet Protocol addresses.

“We are currently working on the registration of (handphone) prepaid customers, where telcos update their subscriber database to verify mobile numbers and ensure they contain the most up-to-date information, or else terminate those which are not.

“The database information will be cross-checked with the National Registration Department which has been going on since March and is aimed at weeding out dubious prepaid subscribers or phantom numbers,” he said.

Gobind said the number of phantom numbers in Malaysia is estimated to be over 700,000, and that the weeding-out process should be done by next month.

“Lastly, we will also increase efforts to educate and inform the public about these scams, and look into other measures, including strengthening regulations to widen the scope as well as increase enforcement powers,” he said.

CCID statistics indicate RM184.15 million was lost to cybercrimes last year, with almost RM300 million lost from this January to October 3 alone.