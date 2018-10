Watch this new teaser for ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 — Dreamworks Animation has released a new teaser at the ongoing New York Comic Con for upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The third and final instalment in the How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise will see Hiccup as the Viking chief of Berk alongside Astrid. Hiccup and Toothless must leave on a journey to a hidden world following the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury in order to protect and save everything that matters to them.

Jay Baruchel returns as Hiccup, along with America Ferrera (Astrid), Gerard Butler (Stoick the Vast), Cate Blanchett (Valka), Jonah Hill (Snotlout Jorgenson), Kit Harington (Eret). T. J. Miller (Tuffnut Thorston) and Kristen Wiig (Ruffnut Thorston). F. Murray Abraham comes on board as the new villain Grimmel.

The synopsis for the film reads: “From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

“Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together — to the very ends of the Earth — to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is scheduled for release on February 22, 2019.