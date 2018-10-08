Weak oil stocks drag FTSE 100 down, sterling support fades

A gas station attendant pumps fuel into a customer’s car at a gas station in Shanghai November 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 8 — Oil majors dragged Britain’s top share index down today as political risk gripped Europe and caution set in again on Brexit, weighing on sterling.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.4 per cent by 0828 GMT as stocks across Europe fell 0.7 per cent. Italy’s FTSE MIB tumbled 2 per cent after stern words from the European Union on Italy’s budget sent bond yields to new highs.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP dropped along with crude prices after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month. Shell fell 2.4 per cent and BP 4.3 per cent.

Schroders rose 1.1 per cent after the asset manager said it was in talks with Lloyds to work together in the wealth sector. Asset manager Schroders said discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty that they would lead to a deal.

“We think this move makes good sense for both parties — Lloyds gets access to Schroders’s investment management capabilities while Schroders gets access to Lloyds distribution,” wrote Bernstein analysts.

Tesco shares fell 1 per cent after broker Kepler Cheuvreux cut its target price on the stock to 232p from 261p.

Overall, the FTSE 100 has held up relatively well compared with its European peers in the past weeks. Brexit negotiations are weighing on the pound, which usually helps the exporter-heavy index.

Today, sterling fell as traders reassessed the chances of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations after negative weekend media reports.

Goldman Sachs analysts said international UK stocks should be relatively insulated from Brexit risks because they’re less exposed to domestic economic weakness and they benefit when sterling falls.

“We find that insulation still exists: the correlation remains negative, although less so than at the beginning of the year,” said analysts at the US bank.

Analysts overall have cut their estimates for FTSE 100 earnings as the support from sterling fades.

Lancashire shares fell 6.2 per cent to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after the property and casualty insurer forecast catastrophe losses of US$25 million (RM103.8 million) to US$45 million from recent hurricanes, resulting in a negative return on equity in the third quarter.

Countrywide rose 2.9 per cent to the top of the small-caps index after Peel Hunt reinstated its rating on the stock at “hold”.

“With a new, simplified strategy to rebuild profitability and a recapitalised balance sheet, Countrywide is on a firmer footing than it has been for some time,” wrote Peel Hunt analysts. — Reuters