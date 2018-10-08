Giant digital screens to greet travellers at KLIA

Giant digital screens are set to get visitors immersed in Malaysia’s panoramic sights upon arrival. – Picture courtesy of Meru Utama Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — There are no two ways about it, visitors to the country will feel very welcome once they land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

A set of gigantic brand-new digital screens, measuring about half the size of a football field, has been installed at the airport’s arrival hall.

With the opening line “Welcome to Malaysia”, a panoramic, immersive electronic presentation which runs 24/7 will provide visitors with visual spectaculars featuring Malaysia’s lush and scenic tourist attractions.

Asked about the installation, Meru Utama Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Jonathan Goldsmid said the project is part of a major redevelopment exercise planned to upgrade advertising estate at KLIA 1 and 2 aimed at making both airports the benchmark in South East Asia for innovative, technology-driven advertising.

“Aside from displaying commercials, the digital screens will depict video contents of Malaysia’s beautiful scenery, serene beaches and its tourist attractions to welcome travellers to the country,” he continued.

Being a one-of-a-kind project, Goldsmid said this is by far one of the largest media installations inside any airport in Asia.

Goldsmid also hinted that the installation is the first phase of the redevelopment exercise and that the company will be releasing full details of its overall plans in the near future.

The installation work was completed last night, and it is slated to be officially launched tomorrow.