Alif Satar ready for Ironman Langkawi

Alif Satar with his Most Popular Versatile Artiste Award. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Recently crowned Most Popular Versatile Artiste at Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31, Alif Satar plans to take part in the Ironman Langkawi Challenge 2018 in November.

"I have always been active in sport in my teens.

"And I have missed being competitive. That was why I started getting back in shape and taking part in triathlons," he said.

Alif took part in the Port Dickson International Triathlon recently and earned a medal for his efforts.

"My favourite sport has always been swimming. When I found out swimming is included in a triathlon, I decided to give it a go.

"For the past nine months, I have dedicated myself to the sport.

"Ironman Langkawi will be my second competitive race after the Port Dickson Triathlon," he said.

Alif recently took part in the Port Dickson International Triathlon. — Picture from Instagram @alifsatar

He admitted he was impressed when he found out people like Engku Emran and Khairy Jamaluddin took part in the sport.

"The best thing about training for a triathlon is that I can eat whatever I want, in moderation.

"You burn to much energy so in turn I need that energy in my body," he said.

At the Ironman Langkawi, Alif will take part in three disciplines which are swimming (1.9km), cycling (90km) and running (21km).

"Most of all, it's about your mental strength. It's a half-day race so your body and your mind will be broken so that's where you have to buckle up," he said.

Alif was also excited about his talk show It's Alif.

"The challenges I faced is the creative part. We want to prove to the masses that it's a quality talk show.

"I hope one day I would be able to get politicians like Nurul Izzah or even Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the show," he said.