Anticipating ‘1MDB fatigue’ The Edge publisher not writing book

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Edge Media Group publisher and CEO Ho Kay Tat said today he and company chairman Datuk Tong Kooi Ong had not considered following other journalists in writing a book on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

They said as penning a book would be time-consuming, they had not given “any serious thought” to writing it.

“There are enough books (in the market). By the time Justo comes, there will be four books. There will be 1MDB fatigue by then,” he told BFM Radio this morning, referring to former PetroSaudi International executive Xavier Andre Justo.

Last week, Justo said that he and his wife are writing a book about his personal experiences in the 1MDB saga.

There are currently three books published on the 1MDB scandal: Billion Dollar Whale, written by Wall Street Journal reporters Bradley Hope and Tom Wright; The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose by Clare Rewcastle-Brown; and 1MDB: The Scandal That Brought Down A Government by P. Gunasegaram.

Ho said the books indicated three different approaches to publishing the story behind the 1MDB scandal.

“I think Billion Dollar Whale was written from the perspective of Jho Low’s (story). It was written like a novel, (which is) easy to read,” Ho said, referring to the fugitive businessman who allegedly has a central role in the 1MDB case.

“Clare’s book (is) more on personal accounts of (her) relentless pursuit of 1MDB story, how quite often by chance (she) gets to know sources who helped her in her pursuit of the story.”

Ho added that the third book, written by a veteran journalist and analyst, was more about financial transactions.

“Principally, he (Gunasegaram) had written a lot about it (1MDB), so he (is) republishing some of them into a book, (so that it is) easy for people who want to understand the financial transaction,” he said.