Sabah deputy CM’s aide denies rape, sexual abuse claims

Sabah PKR Youth chief Raymond Ahuar lodged a police report to investigate claims made via video on a news blog that he raped and abused two women. — Picture courtesy of Raymond Ahuar

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — Raymond Ahuar, who is the political secretary to a Sabah deputy chief minister, has lodged a police report over an article claiming he had physically abused and raped two Indonesian women.

Ahuar, who is the political secretary of Datuk Christina Liew, denied knowing the women and said that the article was an attempt to sully his political career, job and name.

“I deny any involvement with the two women. I don’t know them and have never met the women in the video,” he said in a police report lodged at the Keningau police station on October 5.

Ahuar said he made the police report to ask the police to investigate the women as well as the people behind the making and spreading of the video online in order to clear his name.

Ahuar is Pensiangan PKR branch chief and a candidate for the party’s deputy Youth chief position. He is believed to be an ally of deputy president hopeful Rafizi Ramli, along with Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir, who is contesting the Youth chief position.

“I will leave it to the police to investigate who these women are. Many people have been asking me about it, including the deputy chief minister. It may have something to do with the party elections but I don’t want to accuse anyone.

“I think competing party mates should be more focused on their own struggles and not resort to personal attacks,” he said when contacted.

The video and article, posted on a Sabah-based news blog showed two women claiming they were picked up by Raymond and his friend “Raden” and were held hostage for a week in Nabawan where they were physically and sexually abused, and threatened with a gun and samurai sword.

One of the women also showed marks on her upper arm, claiming they had been made by an iron.

The article also claimed that sources had contacted them with “video evidence” that Ahuar was involved in human trafficking and prostitution.

Meanwhile, police sources here said that they were investigating the claims and have identified and picked up the two women in the video to facilitate their case.