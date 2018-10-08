Menora Tunnel crash: More people come forward to provide DNA

Five people were fatally burned following a multi-vehicle accident at KM255.3 northbound of the North South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar October 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 8 — More people today came forward to provide their DNA to assist police in identifying one of two victims involved in the accident at KM255.3 northbound of the North-South Expressway.

Four families were victims of the crash involving a trailer and a car on Saturday morning, in which five were killed.

Deputy district police chief Deputy Superintendent Zahiri Hassan said another family had come forward to provide their DNA today to assist police in identifying one of two victims.

“The family from Shah Alam came at about 1.30pm. We believe the victim was seated in front of the ill-fated Kia Forte,” he said.

Speaking to reporters when met at Kuala Kangsar Hospital mortuary here today, Zahiri said the police were still trying to identify the last victim in the car.

“We hope whoever that has lost contact with their loved one in the past 48 hours will come forward,” he added.

Police were reported as saying on Saturday that the driver of the trailer carrying iron ore had lost control of his vehicle, which caused it to veer to the right of the two-lane expressway in the 11.47am incident.

The car carrying all the victims, including a one-year-old baby, was dragged by the trailer and smashed into the expressway divider before erupting in flames.

Yesterday, two families involving three victims, believed to be seated at the back of the car, came forward to provide their DNA.

Zahiri said the samples taken would be sent to the Chemistry Department in Petaling Jaya for testing.

“The result will take about two weeks,” he added.

This came as police applied for remand against the 41-year-old trailer driver earlier today.

Magistrate Noorhidayah Mohd Saad gave two days remand that expires on Tuesday.

The suspect, wearing an orange lock-up uniform, was taken to court at about 10.50am before emerging about 30 minutes later.

He is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police was reported to have said yesterday that the driver’s urine had tested positive for methamphetamines.