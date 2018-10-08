Gobind says will meet telcos soon over new broadband prices

Gobind said he scrutinised the new packages announced yesterday and found that the subscriptions of existing clients have not been reduced. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today he will meet telco representatives soon over the newly-announced broadband packages to ensure they actually benefit subscribers.

He said he scrutinised the new packages stated in the statement of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday and found that the subscriptions of existing clients have not been reduced.

“This means they cannot benefit from the new packages immediately,” he said in a post on his Facebook account.

He said he also found that there are no proposals to overcome the problems of Streamyx subscribers, which he said should be tackled immediately.

The MCMC statement said consumers will enjoy lower fixed line broadband prices with a reduction of up to 56 per cent through the new packages announced by the four telcos, namely Telekom Malaysia, Maxis, TIME dotCom and Celcom.

Gobind Singh said the drop in prices through the new packages is in line with the Pakatan Harapan government intention to reduce prices and increase broadband speed in the country.

He instructed MCMC to monitor the implementation of the new packages and manage all complaints and “take stern action where necessary to ensure that the services provided are in line with what has been promised”.

He thanked all those who had provided suggestions through various platforms on the broadband service in Malaysia.

“I will continue with the efforts to improve the quality of the Internet service in our country to ensure that Malaysia is ready for the new digital era now seen worldwide as Industry 4.0,” he said. — Bernama